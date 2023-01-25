Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $482,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,244 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 47.5% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 81.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 71.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $13.25 on Wednesday, hitting $388.30. The stock had a trading volume of 161,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,186. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $392.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.89. The company has a market capitalization of $109.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $579.96.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.21.

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

