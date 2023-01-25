Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,253,000 after buying an additional 3,102,135 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,874,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,920,000 after buying an additional 121,731 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,870,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,420,000 after buying an additional 137,324 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,409,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,062,000 after buying an additional 188,626 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,997,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,145,000 after buying an additional 39,757 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $378.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $354.99 and its 200 day moving average is $335.42. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,819 shares of company stock worth $117,733,271 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $428.00 to $427.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.73.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

