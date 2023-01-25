Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $414,000 Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total value of $3,179,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 329,033 shares in the company, valued at $41,846,416.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total value of $3,179,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,033 shares in the company, valued at $41,846,416.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,559 shares of company stock worth $8,822,843. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progressive Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Progressive from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.36.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.78. The company had a trading volume of 445,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $100.81 and a one year high of $135.45. The firm has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.62, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.64.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

