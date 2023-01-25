Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $4.56 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.4% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $1,218,240,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after buying an additional 7,654,961 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after buying an additional 1,955,532 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $511,687,000 after buying an additional 1,942,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 48,716.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,321,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $124,746,000 after buying an additional 1,318,755 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $105.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,651,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,518,749. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.01. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $157.50. The firm has a market cap of $191.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.74.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

