Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $378,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 185.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Accenture by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Accenture by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 597,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,967,000 after acquiring an additional 24,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Accenture by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,215 shares of company stock valued at $15,562,837 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $6.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.62. The company had a trading volume of 255,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,110. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.13. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $360.10. The stock has a market cap of $169.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 40.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.