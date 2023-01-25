Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $326,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,313,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,506,000 after buying an additional 343,918 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,720,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,448,000 after buying an additional 880,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,950,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,222,000 after buying an additional 746,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.49. 628,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,135,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 110.19%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

