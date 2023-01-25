Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys 489 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.80.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,503,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,890,613. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.21 and a 200-day moving average of $88.80. The stock has a market cap of $312.37 billion, a PE ratio of 298.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $129.40.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.07 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 0.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.