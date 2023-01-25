Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after buying an additional 791,710 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after buying an additional 272,557 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.0 %

AMD traded down $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.43. The stock had a trading volume of 12,290,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,018,621. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.75. The company has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Cowen cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.71.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

