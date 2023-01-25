Arweave Market Cap Hits $341.16 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Arweave has a market capitalization of $341.16 million and approximately $42.59 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 20.2% against the dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $10.22 or 0.00045088 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,657.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.12 or 0.00569853 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00184899 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000668 BTC.
Arweave Coin Profile
AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.
