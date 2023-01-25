Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $672,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,253.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ARW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Arrow Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $115.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $131.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.66.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.36 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

