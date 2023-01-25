Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.15.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AANNF shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Aroundtown from €3.60 ($3.91) to €2.00 ($2.17) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Aroundtown from €3.10 ($3.37) to €2.90 ($3.15) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Aroundtown Price Performance

Shares of Aroundtown stock opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $7.17.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.