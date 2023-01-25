Ark One Day Trading Volume Hits $11.84 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $53.25 million and $11.84 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001375 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00021548 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000267 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004674 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00009365 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004006 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003927 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,623,800 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

