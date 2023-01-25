Ark 1-Day Volume Reaches $10.34 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last week, Ark has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001374 BTC on major exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $52.90 million and approximately $10.34 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00021473 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000269 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004693 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00009208 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004011 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003912 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000792 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,628,138 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

