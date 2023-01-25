ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Shares Down 2.8%

ARHT Media Inc. (CVE:ART – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 18,071 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 67,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

ARHT Media Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$33.65 million and a PE ratio of -4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.83.

ARHT Media (CVE:ART – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.03 million during the quarter.

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and distribution of digital human holograms and content worldwide. The company's patented technology allows for the capture, transmission, and display of the digital human holograms delivered to either an in-person or online audience, which are beamed onto virtually any stage in the world and displayed live for two-way interaction with an audience.

