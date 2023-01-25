Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) was down 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 1,132,737 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,201,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Arcimoto Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($7.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.80) by $0.20. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 151.21% and a negative net margin of 1,319.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -22.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcimoto

About Arcimoto

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUV. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,391,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arcimoto by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after buying an additional 331,832 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Arcimoto by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 283,769 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 197,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 380.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 178,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 141,467 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Arcimoto, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of three-wheeled electric vehicles. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.