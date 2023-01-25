Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) was down 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 1,132,737 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,201,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.
Arcimoto Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($7.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.80) by $0.20. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 151.21% and a negative net margin of 1,319.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -22.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcimoto
About Arcimoto
Arcimoto, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of three-wheeled electric vehicles. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcimoto (FUV)
- Insiders Buy Archer Aviation, Is This Stock About To Take Off?
- Intuit Is About To Make a Move, But Which Way?
- 3 Late January Earnings Plays With Pop Potential
- Low-Priced Stocks Still Paying Dividends
- Why is the Chipotle Stock Price Surging This Week?
Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.