Arcblock (ABT) Market Cap Reaches $11.92 Million

Arcblock (ABT) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. One Arcblock token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000517 BTC on popular exchanges. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $11.92 million and $322,739.96 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

