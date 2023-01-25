Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $500.00

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 500 ($6.19) and last traded at GBX 870 ($10.77), with a volume of 5053 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 897.50 ($11.11).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £128.03 million and a PE ratio of 2,375.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 856.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 850.92.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

