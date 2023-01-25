Aragon Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $123.38 Million (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. Aragon has a market cap of $123.38 million and $10.95 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can currently be bought for $2.86 or 0.00012635 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Aragon has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aragon alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.35 or 0.00399240 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,341.57 or 0.28023721 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.32 or 0.00597986 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aragon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum network. It allows users to manage entire organizations on the blockchain offering several tools that allow users to manage these decentralized organizations with efficiency. The ANT will enable its holders to govern the Aragon Network.ANT — the Aragon Network Token — was introduced in 2017 as the governance token of the Aragon Network. ANT was one of the first tokens to adopt the MiniMe standard, being governance-enabled out of the box. MiniMe stores block-per-block snapshots of token balances. That way, votes can be properly counted and no one can vote twice with the same tokens.Aragon is now introducing ANTv2: a new version of the token that is 3x cheaper to transfer and supports gasless transfers.ANTv2 will also support voting, but all the logic doesn’t need to be on-chain like ANTv1 making it cheaper to transfer. Thanks to the adoption of off-chain voting, ANTv2 is extremely lightweight.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

