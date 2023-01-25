Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the December 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.10.
AQST opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.73. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $3.19.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 695,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 138,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 326.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 848,584 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 893.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 106,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 95,693 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 3,475.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,226,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 29.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.
