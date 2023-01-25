Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY23 guidance at $6.90-7.55 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $6.90-$7.55 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.51 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AIT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.18. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $133.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.67.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AIT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Featured Stories

