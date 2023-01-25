Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Lowered to $160.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAPL. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.44.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $142.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.42 and its 200-day moving average is $148.11. Apple has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 260,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,821,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1,636.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,638,067 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,884,000 after buying an additional 6,255,726 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,651 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $54,785,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in Apple by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 29,635 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 47,622 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,187,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

