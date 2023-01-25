Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $125.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) received a $125.00 target price from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.30% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.44.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AAPL traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.53. The company had a trading volume of 63,683,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,850,922. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.