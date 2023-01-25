AppFolio (APPF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. AppFolio has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $125.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.90 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.72%. On average, analysts expect AppFolio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of APPF stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.07. 71,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.27 and a beta of 1.01. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $79.92 and a 52 week high of $127.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

A number of analysts have issued reports on APPF shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $143.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $63,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,238,184.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AppFolio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in AppFolio by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AppFolio by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,787,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,178,000 after purchasing an additional 16,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in AppFolio by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

(Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Further Reading

