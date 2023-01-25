Apollo Currency Price Up 12% Over Last 7 Days (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $11.59 million and approximately $537,930.75 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 12% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00076986 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00058478 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010751 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00024908 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

