APENFT Price Hits $0.0000 (NFT)

APENFT (NFT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One APENFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. APENFT has a market cap of $128.37 million and $8.38 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, APENFT has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

APENFT Token Profile

APENFT’s launch date was March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. APENFT’s official website is apenft.org.

APENFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APENFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

