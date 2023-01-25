Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 594,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 470,949 shares.The stock last traded at $10.07 and had previously closed at $10.09.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91.

Get Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANZU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,374,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,268,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth about $3,774,000. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,086,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth $2,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.