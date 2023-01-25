Ankr (ANKR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $299.89 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $270.34 million and approximately $299.89 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ankr has traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can currently be bought for about $0.0280 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010014 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00050526 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030672 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000214 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017835 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004409 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00215218 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00018639 BTC.

About Ankr

ANKR is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02909345 USD and is up 8.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $241,414,188.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

