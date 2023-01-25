Ankr (ANKR) Market Capitalization Tops $273.16 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Ankr has a market capitalization of $273.16 million and $196.08 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ankr has traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009987 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00050859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00029417 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000212 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017475 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004213 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.85 or 0.00215707 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002778 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,573.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02909345 USD and is up 8.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $241,414,188.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

