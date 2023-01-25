Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PLRX) in the last few weeks:
- 1/24/2023 – Pliant Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $33.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/24/2023 – Pliant Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $36.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/23/2023 – Pliant Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $40.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/23/2023 – Pliant Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/23/2023 – Pliant Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $51.00.
- 12/13/2022 – Pliant Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/7/2022 – Pliant Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.
Pliant Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ PLRX traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,323,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,569. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.99 and a quick ratio of 13.99. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $36.50.
Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,160.53% and a negative return on equity of 52.61%. The business had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Pliant Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $36,369,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,734,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $22,561,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 51.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,599,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,410,000 after purchasing an additional 546,638 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 54.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,369,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,601,000 after purchasing an additional 483,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.
