Analysts Set Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Target Price at $6.19

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.19.

PRPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Monday, January 16th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Purple Innovation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its position in Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 40,854,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926,332 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 3,496,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after buying an additional 1,758,100 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,727,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,232,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,911,000 after buying an additional 1,105,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 58.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,873,000 after buying an additional 896,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Stock Performance

PRPL stock opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $9.17.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $143.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.57 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 22.09% and a negative net margin of 6.66%. Analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

