Analysts Set Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Price Target at $32.60

Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEBO. StockNews.com upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Hovde Group downgraded Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $37,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.38. The company has a market cap of $823.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.83. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $34.63.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $87.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.85 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 30.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

