Analysts Set HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) PT at $171.88

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.88.

HEI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HEICO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company.

HEICO Stock Up 0.3 %

HEICO stock opened at $167.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. HEICO has a 12-month low of $126.95 and a 12-month high of $168.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.74 and its 200 day moving average is $154.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 65.76, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.14.

HEICO Increases Dividend

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $609.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.74 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 14.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HEICO will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is presently 7.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HEICO

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $71,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $71,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Victor H. Mendelson bought 1,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.07 per share, with a total value of $217,227.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,130,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,515,958.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,633 shares of company stock worth $570,635 over the last three months. 8.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 12.2% during the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 25,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 2.1% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the third quarter worth approximately $703,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 59.3% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the third quarter worth approximately $777,000. 27.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HEICO

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

