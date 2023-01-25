Analysts Set Expectations for Community Health Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Community Health Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Community Health Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($2.49) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

CYH has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.97.

Community Health Systems Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of CYH stock opened at $4.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $598.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.81. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $14.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Health Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

