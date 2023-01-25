Analysts Set eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Target Price at $50.96

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.89.

Several brokerages recently commented on EBAY. Benchmark cut their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

eBay Stock Down 2.0 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 9.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 21.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 34.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after acquiring an additional 118,952 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 6.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 17.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $46.69 on Wednesday. eBay has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.88 and its 200 day moving average is $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -424.45, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

