Analysts Set Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Target Price at $39.09

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.55.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Corning Stock Performance

Corning stock opened at $35.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. Corning has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $43.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $29,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 981.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Corning by 488.3% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

See Also

