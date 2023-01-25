Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,073,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,179,397,000 after purchasing an additional 429,519 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,455,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $650,839,000 after purchasing an additional 726,381 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,440,000 after purchasing an additional 994,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,015,000 after purchasing an additional 426,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.5 %

ADI stock opened at $168.86 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $180.01. The firm has a market cap of $85.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,127 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.14.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

