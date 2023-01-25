Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.88.

AMPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Amplitude from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amplitude from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th.

AMPL opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $46.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 41.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Amplitude’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 1,976 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $27,387.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,116 shares in the company, valued at $750,047.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $238,994.46. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 967,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,184.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 1,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $27,387.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,116 shares in the company, valued at $750,047.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,129 shares of company stock worth $314,889 over the last three months. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplitude by 15.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,762,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,669,000 after purchasing an additional 651,852 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplitude by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,392,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,486,000 after purchasing an additional 319,443 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in Amplitude by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,235,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,578,000 after acquiring an additional 212,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Amplitude by 11.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,141,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,603,000 after acquiring an additional 223,041 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Amplitude by 12.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,097,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,978,000 after acquiring an additional 125,498 shares during the period. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

