Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $25.00

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMFPF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Amplifon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amplifon from €30.00 ($32.61) to €33.00 ($35.87) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amplifon from €29.00 ($31.52) to €28.00 ($30.43) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $27.58.

Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

