Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Ampleforth token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004448 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $46.17 million and approximately $742,277.57 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 46,143,293 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,031,113 tokens. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ampleforth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds.For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples.Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

