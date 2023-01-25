Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Shares Gap Down to $79.44

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $79.44, but opened at $74.93. Amphenol shares last traded at $76.79, with a volume of 445,610 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

Amphenol Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.07. The company has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. American Trust boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 44,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in Amphenol by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

