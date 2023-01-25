Amp (AMP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $174.09 Million

Amp (AMP) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Amp token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Amp has a total market cap of $174.09 million and approximately $7.17 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Amp has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.62 or 0.00400651 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000127 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,361.15 or 0.28122715 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.02 or 0.00596925 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000192 BTC.
About Amp
Amp was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official website is amptoken.org. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Amp
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
