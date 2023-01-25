AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 224.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 17,277 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $578,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65 shares in the company, valued at $7,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $578,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65 shares in the company, valued at $7,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,034.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,903 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,869 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of AMN stock opened at $96.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.30 and its 200-day moving average is $111.31. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $129.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AMN. StockNews.com began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Articles

