AMJ Financial Wealth Management Acquires 14,099 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,099 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 2.6% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.40.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $81.25 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $161.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

