Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.02). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $278.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.57 million. On average, analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.77. 245,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,973. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.18. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.02%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $58,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,604.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $155,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,357.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $58,094.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,604.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after buying an additional 80,551 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABCB shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Further Reading

