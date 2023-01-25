Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.02). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $278.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $277.57 million. On average, analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.77. 245,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,973. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.18. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $58,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,604.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $155,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,357.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $58,094.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,604.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after buying an additional 80,551 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABCB shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

