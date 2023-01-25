American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of American Tower by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of American Tower by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 88,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,079 shares of company stock worth $9,071,929. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower stock opened at $215.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.48. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.06.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Stories

