American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Shares Down 0.5%

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 264 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

AHOTF has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.28.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

