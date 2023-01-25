American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 971,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 771,513 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 1.11% of American Equity Investment Life worth $36,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $28.05 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.87.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 71.25%. The firm had revenue of $609.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.04 million. Equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

AEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.60.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

