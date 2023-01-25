American Airlines Group (AAL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $16.02. The stock had a trading volume of 21,122,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,127,016. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $21.42.

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $176,806.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 13,227 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,359 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

