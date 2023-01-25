AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:AMCIU) Shares Down 0.9%

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:AMCIU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.11. 2,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 18,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to invest in companies that provides energy transition and/or decarbonization solutions to the industrial complex.

