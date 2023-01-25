AlphaValue Upgrades Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) to “Buy”

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at AlphaValue from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RNLSY. Barclays upped their price objective on Renault from €28.00 ($30.43) to €32.00 ($34.78) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Renault from €34.00 ($36.96) to €36.00 ($39.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Renault from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf upgraded Renault from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.70 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Renault has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.41.

RNLSY stock opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30. Renault has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

